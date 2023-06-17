Boyd's Walk-Off Single Snaps Lake County's 4-Game Losing Streak in 10-Inning Thriller

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the 3rd game of a scheduled 6-game series, the Lake County Captains (27-32) defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps (31-28) by a final score of 9-8 in 10 innings on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This marked Lake County's 5th walk-off victory of the season, as the Captains scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to erase a 4-run deficit.

Justin Boyd, Cleveland's No. 26 prospect according to MLB.com, finished 2-for-5 at the plate for Lake County, with his hits coming in the 9th and 10th innings, respectively. With 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th inning and the Captains trailing 4-3, Boyd took a 2-strike pitch to right field for a game-tying RBI single. Then, with 2 outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, the 22-year-old took the first pitch of his at-bat to left field for a walk-off single.

After both teams entered the 10th inning tied at 4-4, West Michigan scored 4 runs in the top of the frame. To begin the inning, Lake County reliever Franco Aleman took a line drive to his leg, which he eventually threw to 1st base to retire the opening hitter of the frame.

He was then removed from the game after 2.2 scoreless innings of work, allowing just 2 hits and throwing a season-high 6 strikeouts. Lenny Torres Jr. (1-1) replaced Aleman, allowing a pair of RBI singles and a 2-run home run in 0.2 innings pitched.

In the bottom of the inning, pinch hitter Jorge Burgos hit a 2-out RBI single, which was immediately followed by a 2-run double from Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 8 prospect according to MLB.com, which made it a one-run game.

After a Nate Furman walk put the winning run on base, Milan Tolentino hit a pop fly to 3rd base which was dropped, allowing Fox to score the game-tying run. A Joe Lampe walk then led to Justin Boyd's walk-off single.

Earlier in the game, Christian Cairo extended his on-base streak to 24 games with his 3rd home run of the season, a solo shot, in the bottom of the 2nd inning, which opened the game's scoring.

Captains starting pitcher Ryan Webb pitched 2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and no walks, while throwing 4 strikeouts. Juan Zapata then pitched a season-high 4.2 innings of relief, allowing 6 hits, 4 earned runs, and no walks, while throwing 2 strikeouts. Zapata also tied a career-high of 3 home runs allowed.

First pitch for tomorrow's doubleheader between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for 4:30 PM. It will be "Sausage Fest Saturday" at the ballpark. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

