Anderson Placed on IL

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following additional roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Luke Anderson placed on the 7-day Injured List retroactive to June 16

Anderson, 24, was drafted in the 15th round in 2021 from Central Oklahoma. In 12 appearances, he has a 7.36 ERA through 18 1/3 innings, with 22 walks and 16 strikeouts.

The updated, attached Lansing roster has 28 active players and six players on the Injured List.

