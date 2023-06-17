Anderson Placed on IL
June 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following additional roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Luke Anderson placed on the 7-day Injured List retroactive to June 16
Anderson, 24, was drafted in the 15th round in 2021 from Central Oklahoma. In 12 appearances, he has a 7.36 ERA through 18 1/3 innings, with 22 walks and 16 strikeouts.
The updated, attached Lansing roster has 28 active players and six players on the Injured List.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2023
- Anderson Placed on IL - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 17 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wright Promoted, Emanuels Returns - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- Boyd's Walk-Off Single Snaps Lake County's 4-Game Losing Streak in 10-Inning Thriller - Lake County Captains
- TinCaps Host 5 Millionth Fan, But Fall Late - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lansing Lugnuts Stories
- Anderson Placed on IL
- Wright Promoted, Emanuels Returns
- Butler, Lugs Rally for 9-8 Victory
- Locos' Rally in 9th, Falls Short, 4
- Chiefs Best Lugnuts in 10, 3-2