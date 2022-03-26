Dawgs Beat Havoc
March 26, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
ROANOKE, VA - Looking to avoid the sweep, the Havoc would take on the Rail Yard Dawgs again.
The Havoc would score early in the first as Mathieu Newcomb would end up giving the Havoc an early 1-0 lead. The Havoc would end up taking that lead into the second period.
The second would end up seeing Roanoke scoring twice and taking a 2-1 lead into the third. In the third, the Havoc would try to claw back but with an empty net, Roanoke would end up scoring and taking a 3-1 win.
-
The Havoc will be back Friday, April 1st and Saturday, April 2nd for Fan Appreciation Night and Legends Night.
