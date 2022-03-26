Dawgs Announce Two Transactions

March 26, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Chris Vella

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Chris Vella(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that forward Chris Vella has been activated from the 21-day injured reserve list, while defenseman Dillon Hill has been released.

Vella was placed on the injured reserve list in early March, but will be back in the lineup tonight. The five-foot-ten forward leads the SPHL with 16 fighting majors, in addition to registering six goals and seven assists in 43 games for the Dawgs this season.

Hill played in 20 games for Roanoke this season after signing with the team on November 23, tallying one goal and five assists. The six-foot-three defenseman was called up on December 28 to Fort Wayne, where he played in 10 games and recorded 10 penalty minutes and a minus-one plus/minus rating. Hill had returned to the Dawgs on February 10.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at Berglund Center tonight against the Huntsville Havoc. Both games start at 7:05 p.m. EST, and Saturday night's game is Paramount Yellowstone Night presented by Bug Man Exterminating. A portion of tonight's ticket proceeds will be donated to the Kip Nininger Memorial Scholarship Fund, and additional donations can be made at the game. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2022

Dawgs Announce Two Transactions - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.