Bobcats Blanked by Storm, 5-0

March 26, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Vermilion County Bobcats News Release







Vermilion County looked to finish off a 3 in 3 weekend at home with a strong victory, but once again facing the Quad City Storm proved to be a challenge. The Storm came out seeing a brand new Bobcats lineup stumbling to gain their footing giving the Cats opportunities early on. However, Quad City was able to find their footing as Michael Moran beat Ben Churchfield just 12:25 into period one on a perfect pass from Marcus Ortiz to make it 1-0. Shane Bennett also put one past Churchfield on the power play five minutes later from an off angle to make it a 2-0 Storm lead.

Quad didn't take their foot off the gas during period two as Marcus Ortiz and David Brancik helped to double up the lead with Brancik scoring on the power play for the second time tonight. Connor Fries added his 19th of the year at 8:42 of the third to close out the Bobcats and finish the game 5-0 as Kevin Resop earned his first shutout of the year.

Churchfield stopped 34 of 39 in the loss.

The Bobcats are back in action from Macon this Friday at 7:30 pm as they take on the Mayhem for the first time franchise history. Tune in on Hockeytv.com to keep up with all the action!

