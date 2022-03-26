Cowlthorp Returned, Kulczycki Released

Knoxville forward Carter Cowlthorp has returned from his loan to South Carolina in the ECHL, head coach Jeff Carr confirmed Saturday. The Ice Bears have also placed forward Kasey Kulczycki on waivers.

Cowlthorp appeared in the first eight games of the season for Knoxville, scoring a goal and adding three assists. He was loaned to South Carolina in November and appeared in 48 games for the Stingrays, totaling 14 points off of seven goals and seven assists.

Kulczycki was acquired in a trade with Birmingham in December. He appeared in 24 games for Knoxville with nine points. In 37 SPHL games this season, he scored four goals and had 11 assists.

The Ice Bears are in Birmingham to complete the back end of a home-and-home against the Bulls. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CST.

