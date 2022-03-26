SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Macon's Bryan Etter

Macon's Bryan Etter has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 275, Vermilion County at Macon, played on Friday, March 25.

Etter was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head at 13:51 of the third period.

Etter will miss Macon's game tonight against Vermilion County.

Vermilion County's Zak Sheikh

Vermilion County's Zak Sheikh has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 275, Vermilion County at Macon, played on Friday, March 25.

Sheikh was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor at 6:41 of the third period.

Sheikh will miss Vermilion County's game tonight against Macon.

Evansville's TJ Dockery

Evansville's TJ Dockery has been suspended pending review of a match penalty assessed under Rule 21.1 in Game 277, Evansville at Peoria, played on Friday, March 25.

A final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

