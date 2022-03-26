Bobcats Downed by Mayhem 5-0

Vermilion County came to Georgia looking to cross another few firsts off the list. The Bobcats came out strong trying to pressure the Mayhem deep in their own zone and were having success despite going down a man early. As the period continued on the Mayhem found their game and after a faceoff win Cody Rodgers faked a dump around the zone with the puck and instead fired it on net after Chase Perry had left to give the Mayhem the 1-0 lead.

The second period was a barrage of penalties and another twenty minutes that saw the Bobcats on their heels. Devin Brink and former Bobcat Dakota Ulmer both found the back of the net past Perry in the first half of the second period to give Macon a commanding 3-0 lead.

Vermilion County did see time on the power play as well as they had chances in the final period, but Ulmer and Michael Snow were the only ones to find the back of the net giving Macon the 5-0 edge and goaltender Gregg Hussey his first SPHL shutout.

Perry stopped 43 of 48 in the losing effort.

The Bobcats are back in action against the Mayhem tomorrow night as they take on Macon for the final time this season at 6:30 pm. Catch all the action on VCBobcats.com!

