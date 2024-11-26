Dawgs Acquire Carson Gallagher for Future Conisderations

November 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that forward Carson Gallagher has been acquired from the Pensacola Ice Flyers in exchange for future considerations.

Gallagher is in his rookie professional season, starting the fall playing senior hockey in the EOSHL before suiting up for both the Evansville Thunderbolts and the Ice Flyers to start the SPHL campaign. In nine combined appearances in the SPHL, the six-foot forward had one assist and four penalty minutes, and Gallagher previously notched two goals and five assists in four games for the Deseronto Bulldogs in the EOSHL. In his collegiate career, Gallagher began at Sacred Heart University (NCAA-DI) and appeared in five games as a freshman in the 2020-2021 campaign. The Courtice, Ontario native then transferred to SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA-DIII) where he was teammates with fellow Dawg Cory Doney, and Gallagher recorded 21 goals, 25 assists, 22 penalty minutes, and a plus-32 rating in 48 games between 2021-2023. Last season, Gallagher transferred to Toronto Metro University (USports), and the 25-year-old contributed eight goals, nine assists, and 12 penalty minutes in 32 total games played. Before college, Gallagher suited up in the NAHL, OJHL, and the PJCHL across four seasons of junior hockey.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at home on Wednesday, November 27 against the Macon Mayhem. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

