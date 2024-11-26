Macon's Dysen Skinner Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week
November 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Dysen Skinner of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for November 18-24.
In his first action of the season with the Mayhem, Skinner went 2-0-0 with a 0.44 goals against average, a 0.986 save percentage, and one shutout.
After stopping all nine shots in a relief appearance against Birmingham on Friday, Skinner got the start on Saturday against first-place Fayetteville and led the Mayhem to a 3-1 win, making 28 saves. Skinner was between the pipes again on Sunday and recorded his first professional shutout, making 31 saves in Macon's 4-0 blanking of Knoxville.
Before signing with Peoria at the end of last season, the Billings, MT native played four years at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he posted a career record of 30-25-2, with a 2.12 goals against average, a 0.918 save percentage, and nine shutouts. Skinner was also a four-time WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll recipient and three-time All-WIAC Honorable Mention selection.
Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Drake Glover, Birmingham (1 gp, 2a, +3), Logan vande Meerakker, Evansville (2 gp, 1g, 5a, +3), John Moncovich, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Giovanni Procopio, Huntsville (1 gp, 1g, gwg), Colby Muise, Peoria (2-0-0, 0.50 gaa, 0.983 sv%, shutout) and Tommy Munichiello, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, 1a).
