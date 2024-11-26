Goldowski Called up by ECHL's Tulsa Oilers

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that forward Jake Goldowski has been called up to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

Goldowski leads the Mayhem in points this season with nine and has dressed in all twelve games this season.

This marks the third season in a row that Goldowski has been loaned to the ECHL. He has four goals and two assists in his ECHL career with time split between the Worcester Railers and Jacksonville Icemen.

The Mayhem take the ice again Wednesday in Roanoke before returning for Dinosaur Night against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

