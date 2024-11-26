Dysen Skinner Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

November 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The SPHL announced Tuesday that goaltender Dysen Skinner of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for November 18-24.

In his first action of the season with the Mayhem, Skinner went 2-0-0 with a 0.44 goals against average, a 0.986 save percentage, and one shutout.

After stopping all nine shots in a relief appearance against Birmingham on Friday, Skinner got the start on Saturday against first-place Fayetteville and led the Mayhem to a 3-1 win, making 28 saves. Skinner was between the pipes again on Sunday and recorded his first professional shutout, making 31 saves in Macon's 4-0 blanking of Knoxville.

Before beginning his professional career, the Billings, MT native played four years at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he posted a career record of 30-25-2, with a 2.12 goals against average, a 0.918 save percentage, and nine shutouts. Skinner was also a four-time WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll recipient and three-time All-WIAC Honorable Mention selection.

Skinner and the rest of the Mayhem take the ice again Wednesday in Roanoke before returning for Dinosaur Night against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

