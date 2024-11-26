Thunderbolts Embark on Five-Game Roadstand

November 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: Following a weekend sweep over the Quad City Storm to get above a .500 record, the Thunderbolts prepare to hit the road for five-straight games, starting in Quad City on Wednesday and Knoxville on Friday and Saturday.

Week In Review:

Benjamin Lindberg, Matthew Hobbs, and Matt Dorsey all scored for Evansville while the team defense and goaltending of Ty Taylor held down the fort in a 3-1 win over the Storm in Quad City on Friday night. The offensive floodgates opened on Saturday at Ford Center, in an 8-3 rout of the Storm. Brendan Harrogate and Hobbs each scored twice, while Logan vande Meerakker, Derek Contessa, Vili Vesalainen and Scott Kirton scored one goal each. With four points on the night, Scott Kirton also surpassed Austin Plevy's all-time franchise record of 114 points, with Kirton now at 116 and counting.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be in Quad City this Wednesday night to take on the Storm at 6:10pm CT. After Thanksgiving, the Thunderbolts' road trip resumes with a pair of games in Knoxville against the Ice Bears this Friday and Saturday, both games set to begin at 6:05pm CT. Fans can watch the action on FloHockey with a paid subscription or listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. There will also be away game watch parties at Parkway Pizza on Evansville's West Side.

Coming Soon:

Saturday, December 7th will be Teddy Bear Toss Night as the Thunderbolts host the Huntsville Havoc. The Teddy Bear Toss is one of the biggest traditions in hockey around the holidays, where fans can bring new or gently used stuffed animals to throw onto the ice when the Thunderbolts score their first goal of the game, all of which will be donated to charities around the Tri-State to bring holiday cheer to those in need. Fans can also drop off stuffed animals at Town and Country Ford at 7720 E Division Street in Evansville between Monday, November 25th and December 7th.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 4-6-1, 9 Points, 9th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Leif Mattson (8 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Leif Mattson (16 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brent Moran (3-3-0, .883 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs QCS: 2-0

Lucas Lacny scored the Storm's lone goal on Friday night, while Leif Mattson, Nicola Levesque, and Nick Pennucci scored Quad City's goals on Saturday night. Already heavily shorthanded with injuries, the Storm lost two more players to injury over the weekend, forward Cole Golka and defenseman Jake Maynard, as well as defenseman Michael Greco, who was handed a one-game suspension.

Knoxville Ice Bears:

Record: 7-5-1, 15 Points, 4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Mitch Atkins (5 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Mitch Atkins, Tyler Williams (10 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Stephen Mundinger (5-3-0, .913 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs KNX: 0-1-1

Goaltender Stephen Mundinger almost single-handedly won the game for Knoxville on Thursday against Roanoke, stopping 44 of 45 shots, while Daryk Dube-Plouffe and Brendan Dowler provided the goals in a 2-1 win. With Knoxville up 3-0 on Friday against Fayetteville with goals from Dawson McKinney, Tyler Williams and Mike Egan, the Marksmen rallied to tie and force overtime, where Derek Osik scored to save the day for Knoxville in a 4-3 victory. The Ice Bears ran out of steam on Sunday in Macon, where they were shut out 4-0. The Ice Bears will be in Fayetteville this Wednesday before returning home to host Evansville on Friday and Saturday.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 11 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, 2 PIM

Transactions:

Tue. 11/26: F Aiden Wagner placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Fri. 11/22: F Myles Abbate activated from Injured Reserve

Fri. 11/22: D Robin Eriksson placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

