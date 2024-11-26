Mayhem Return Familiar Face in Raleigh

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday forward Jake Raleigh has inked a deal with the team.

Raleigh, 28, from Raleigh, N.C., had been signed by the Mayhem earlier this season and had an assist in his single career SPHL game, a 4-1 win in Birmingham.

The forward has been a day-in, day-out producer with the FPHL's Mississippi Sea Wolves for the last two seasons. Raleigh has garnered 59 points (27g, 32a) in 65 appearances for Mississippi.

In a corresponding move, the Mayhem have placed defenseman Amedeo Mastrangeli on team suspension.

Raleigh and the rest of the Mayhem take the ice again Wednesday night in Roanoke before returning for Dinosaur Night against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

