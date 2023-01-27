Danbury Hat Tricks Visit Binghamton, Jr. Hat Tricks Home

January 27, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks travel to the Valley of Opportunity to face the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday night at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Binghamton emerged from a fraught and tension filled game this past Saturday in Danbury with a 4-3 overtime victory that saw the Hat Tricks surge back from down 3-0 after the first period to salvage a point and have a chance to win in overtime.

Danbury sits in first place of the FPHL's Empire division with a 22-3-4 record and 65 points while Binghamton is second place with a 20-7-2 record and 60 points.

This is the first of three Hat Tricks games this weekend, as Danbury will take part in a home-and-home with the Elmira Mammoth on Saturday and Sunday.

Puck drop is at 7PM. The game will be broadcast on the Binghamton Black Bears' YouTube Channel.

Jr Hat Tricks Home! NA3HL Hosts NJ Titans, NAHL Hosts Johnstown Tomahawks

Both editions of the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks host games on Friday. The NA3HL Jr. Hat Tricks host the New Jersey Titans at 1:30 PM and the NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks host the Johnstown Tomahawks at 7 PM.

Both games will be broadcast on Hockey TV. Chris Lynch has the call.

Entry to all NA3HL and NAHL games at the Danbury Arena is complimentary for the 2022-23 season.

