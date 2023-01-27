Thunderbirds Outlast Sea Wolves to Open Homestand

WINSTON-SALEM, NC- The Carolina Thunderbirds outlasted a determined Mississippi Sea Wolves squad 3-2 to open a season-long six game homestand.

The Sea Wolves outshot the Thunderbirds 36-34, but stalwart netminding from Mario Cavaliere aided Carolina's triumph.

In a game that was physical and tight-checking, the Thunderbirds took advantage of the chances they were given.

Joe Kennedy opened the scoring for the Thunderbirds, converting on a perfectly executed shorthanded 2-on-1 break with Jiri Pestuka to tie the game at 1 late in the first.

A little over a minute later, another Kennedy shot was tipped home by Justin Pringle. His power play goal gave Carolina a 2-1 lead late in the first, and was his first in his return to the lineup from injury.

Mississippi tied the game back up at two in the second, stifling the Thunderbirds in the second.

The Sea Wolves forced Carolina to commit constant turnovers, but the Thunderbirds were able to recover.

Late in the third just after a successful Mississippi penalty kill, Gus Ford settled the rebound of a Lucas Rowe one-timer. Ford fed it over to wide open Schnapp, who put home the game winning goal into a yawning cage. The goal also earned him first star honors.

Kennedy and Josh Koepplinger earned second- and third-star honors respectively.

The Thunderbirds will again host the Sea Wolves to wrap up the weekend tomorrow night. The puck drops at 6:05.

