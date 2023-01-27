Thunderbirds Rise Over Sea Wolves 3-2

January 27, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Winston-Salem, NC -The (7-22-3) Mississippi Sea Wolvessaw their four-gamepoint streak snap on Friday night after a 3-2 heartbreaker at the hands of the (20-12-3) Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex.

Jake Raleigh silenced the raucous crowd of 3,076 on hand with the Sea Wolves' first goal of the night at 14:49 of the first period. A Connor Lind slapshot broke through traffic before Raleigh added the final touch for the 1-0 Mississippi lead.

The Thunderbirds showcased their special team strength to round out the period, posting a shorthanded goal from Joseph Kennedy (17:57) before Justin Pringle struck on the power play (19:37).

The Sea Wolves tied the game in the second period on the lone goal of the stanza, which was cashed in on a rebound by Yaroslav Yevdokimov at 17:44. That extended Yevdokimov's point streak to six games and Yianni Liarakos increased his to the same number with an assist.

With the score reading 2-2 in the third period, Jacob Schnapp tipped the puck past Sea Wolves goalie Blake Weyrick as Carolina took the edge with 3:13 remaining in the game. Mississippi concluded the game on a power play but were stymied by Mario Cavaliere who proved to be the winning goalie.

The Sea Wolves search for redemption tomorrow, January 28 when they rematch the Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The puck drops at 5:05 CST and the game will be broadcast on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

ABOUT THE MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are a member of the Class-A Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The team plays at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Wolves Den) in Biloxi, Mississippi.

For 2022-23 season tickets, drop by the hockey office at 4063 Ginger Drive Suite D., D'Iberville MS, or call 228-999-8333.

To learn more about corporate partnerships, visit our hockey office or call Jerod Campbell directly at 228-600-WOLF.

You don't want to miss the "Comeback of the Pack"!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.