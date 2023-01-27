Thunderbirds Add Veteran Defenseman Pinkowski

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have signed veteran defenseman Richie Pinkowski ahead of tonight's matchup with the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

Pinkowski brings with him 2 years of FPHL experience, both with the now defunct Mentor Ice Breakers. The hard-nosed blueliner spent all of last season with the SPHL's Quad City Storm. The Michigan native boasts 12 career points in his three seasons of professional hockey.

"Richie brings toughness and experience to our D-core," said head coach Garrett Rutledge. "He's a strong skater, takes care of the puck, and isn't at all afraid to mix it up. He's going to bring us another big body on the back end, and his veteran presence will be a plus."

Pinkowski is expected to make his debut tonight at home against Mississippi. He will wear #21.

