Colgan Makes History Again

COLUMBUS, GA - Columbus River Dragons goaltender Breandan Colgan has once again made FPHL history, notching his sixth shutout in a single season on Friday night with 21 saves against the Port Huron Prowlers in a 7-0 win.

Colgan set league records earlier this season with four consecutive shutouts and a scoreless streak that reached a total of 259:41. Now he enters the record books again as his stellar rookie season continues.

Both Jacob Kelly and Cody Wickline scored twice while Alex Storjohann had three assists and Thomas Aldworth scored once and added two assists in the victory.

One of Kelly's goals was a shorthanded marker, and the River Dragons improved to 7-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal this season.

The same two teams are back in action tomorrow at 7:30 pm on Pink the Rink Night, honoring those who have fought and continue to fight the courageous battle against cancer. Tickets are on sale starting at 10 am at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office.

