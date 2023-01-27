Danbury Hat Tricks Fall in Binghamton

January 27, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Binghamton, NY- Saturday, January 21st offered a tense, back and forth matchup between the Danbury Hat Tricks and Binghamton Black Bears. Friday night offered a rematch in the Valley of Opportunity and while the first two periods were competitive, the third got out of hand for the Hat Tricks.

After a goal-less first period, the teams combined for five second period tallies. Michael Marchesan opened the scoring with a power play goal against his former team at the 6:43 mark of the frame. Nikita Ivashkin and Austin Thompson answered with goals at the 9:03 and 11:14 marks respectively to take the Black Bears' first lead of the game. Dustin Jesseau countered with a beautiful solo drive to tie the game at the 15:09 point, but Brett Parker restored the Binghamton lead before the second intermission.

Nikita Ivashkin opened the third period with his second goal of the game 4:38 into the third and recorded an assist on JT Walters' goal at the 5:52 point of the frame to complete his four point night and put Binghamton ahead 5-2. Gavin Yates capped off the night with an empty-net goal to end the scoring at 6-2 and give the Black Bears a win over the Hat Tricks.

Danbury drops to 22-4-4 while Binghamton improves to 21-7-2. The Black Bears climb to 63 points in the standings, sitting only two points behind the Hat Tricks' total of 65.

Brian Wilson stopped 38 of 43 shots on net for Danbury while Riley McVeigh stopped 29 of 31 shots for Binghamton.

Danbury will regroup with a home matchup at the front end of a home-and-home with the Elmira Mammoth on Saturday night at the Danbury Arena. Puck drops at 7PM.

Hat Tricks Jersey Auction Live!

The Danbury Hat Tricks are running an auction for our set of game-worn black jerseys! The auction is now live on Dasher! The auction closes on Saturday. Don't delay, bid to get your favorite Danbury Hat Tricks player's uniform today!

Click on the link here for your chance at your favorite Hat Tricks' player's jersey.

Hat Tricks Hosting New Haven Night February 4th

The Danbury Hat Tricks will pay homage to the New Haven Nighthawks by wearing Nighthawks throwback jerseys on Saturday, February 4th at 7PM at the Danbury Ice Arena against the Columbus River Dragons.

The Nighthawks were a beloved minor-league hockey team that called the New Haven Coliseum home for 20 years. They served as minor-league affiliates for the Minnesota North Stars, New York Islanders, New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings for various periods from 1972-1992.

In partnership with the aptly named New Haven Nighthawks Brewing Company and TK's American Cafe, which used to be based outside of New Haven Coliseum, the Hat Tricks will sport black-and-orange Nighthawks sweaters in their matchup with the Columbus River Dragons before auctioning off their throwbacks after the game.

"It's a wonderful nod to the past," said Jeff Haynes, owner of Nighthawks Brewing Company. "The idea of the [New Haven Nighthawks] beer was to keep the logo, and to someday see a Nighthawk game again. This is the mecca of what we've been trying to do."

An additional piece to the night, former Nighthawk and current Columbus River Dragons Head Coach Jerome Bechard will be in the building.

"I remember TK's being packed after every home game," said Tom Kennedy, owner of TK's American Cafe in Danbury. "Whether it was the Beast of New Haven (AHL) or the New Haven Knights (UHL), fans were always so passionate. And a lot of those Section 14 fans helped form Section 102 in Danbury!"

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.