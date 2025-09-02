Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 1, 2025
Published on September 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The ¬â¹Ã¢ÂÂ Minnesota Lynx grab their 32nd win of the season over the Wings, 96-71! They tie the 2023 + 2024 Liberty for the 2nd-most wins in a single season, trailing only the 2023 Aces (34).
Napheesa Collier: 25 PTS | 3 BLK | 4-4 3PM- 15th 25+ PT game this year, now 4th on the Lynx all-time scoring list. Natisha Hiedeman: 20 PTS, 10 AST (career-high in assists).
