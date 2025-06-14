Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 13, 2025

June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Dallas Wings 88-84 to move to 5-4 on the season and 2-2 in Cup play

Jackie Young led the way for the Las Vegas Aces with 28 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, & 3 STL. Jewell Loyd added in 21 PTS, 5 3PM, and the GAME WINNER!

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.