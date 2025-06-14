Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 13, 2025
June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Dallas Wings 88-84 to move to 5-4 on the season and 2-2 in Cup play
Jackie Young led the way for the Las Vegas Aces with 28 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, & 3 STL. Jewell Loyd added in 21 PTS, 5 3PM, and the GAME WINNER!
