Dallas Stars Sign Forward Riley Damiani to One-Year Extension

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Riley Damiani to a one-year two-way contract, which will run through the 2023-24 season.

Damiani, 23, finished the 2022-23 regular season with 31 points (13-18- 31) in 59 games for the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He matched his career-high mark in goals (13), which included four power-play tallies, one shorthanded marker and three game-winners. Damiani also appeared in six Calder Cup Playoff games, tallying three points (2-1- 3) and a +2 rating. Through three professional seasons in the AHL with Texas, he has earned 103 points (37-66- 103) in 151 regular-season games.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound native of Mississauga, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

