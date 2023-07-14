Bears Re-Sign Jake Massie and Matt Strome

(Hershey, PA) - The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Jake Massie to a two-year, American Hockey League contract and forward Matt Strome to a one-year, American Hockey League contract.

Massie, 26, skated in 36 regular season games for Hershey in the 2022-23 campaign, logging a career-best nine points (1g, 8a). In his second season in Hershey, Massie also set a personal-high in games played and assists. Hershey was 23-6-3-4 when Massie was in the lineup this past season.

The native of St. Lazare, Quebec skated in nine Calder Cup playoff games with Hershey, adding one assist. The University of Vermont product played a large role in Hershey's series-clinching win in Game 6 at Rochester, providing several key blocked shots during a lengthy five-on-three penalty kill.

Massie has skated in 99 career AHL games with Springfield and Hershey, posting 17 points (6g, 11a). He's also logged 34 career ECHL games with Greenville and South Carolina, registering 14 points (5g, 9a).

Strome, 24, returns to the Bears after collecting five points (1g, 4a) in 34 games with Hershey last year. He registered his first goal as Bear on Mar. 15 at Lehigh Valley. When Strome was in the lineup, Hershey went 23-8-2-1, and the winger played a large part in Hershey's penalty kill.

The native of Mississauga, Ontario has skated in 125 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Hershey, collecting 28 points (9g, 19a). His best AHL season came during the 2021-22 campaign with Lehigh Valley as he struck for 16 points (5g, 11a) in 63 games.

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season. The 2023 Calder Cup will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com and look for single-game ticket information and a promotional schedule later this summer. Fans can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

