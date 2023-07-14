Toronto Marlies Announce Six Player Signings

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forwards Jackson Berezowski, Brock Caufield, Neil Shea, Tate Singleton and Tyler Weiss and defenceman Nolan Dillingham to one-year AHL contracts.

Berezowski, 21, skated in 273 career WHL games all with the Everett Silvertips, recording 130 goals and 102 assists. He is Everett's franchise leader in goals and has served as captain since 2021. The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native set career highs in goals (48) and points (81) this past season and was tied for the WHL lead in power play goals (22).

Caufield, 24, appeared in 172 games with the University of Wisconsin (NCAA) over five seasons, registering 33 goals and 41 assists. The Stevens Point, Wisconsin native captured the NCAA (B1G) Regular Season Championship in the 2020-21 season. Prior to his collegiate career, Caufield collected 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists) in 118 games with the Green Bay Gamblers (NCAA).

Shea, 23, recorded 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 37 games with Sacred Heart University (NCAA) this past season. The Marshfield, Massachusetts native was named to the NCAA (AHA) First All-Star Team. He also appeared in six games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL). Shea split his NCAA career between Sacred Heart University and Northeastern University, collecting 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 123 games.

Singleton, 24, completed his NCAA career at Ohio State University, skating in 140 games and recording 33 goals and 37 assists. In 2022-23, he had career highs in goals (11) and assists (16). Prior to his NCAA career, the West Lebanon, New Hampshire native appeared in 53 games for the Central Illinois Flying Aces (USHL) and collected 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists).

Weiss, 23, appeared in 159 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA), recording 116 points (28 goals, 88 assists) in five seasons. The Raleigh, North Carolina native had 10 goals and 17 assists in 56 games with the USNTDP Juniors (USHL) from 2016 to 2018. He was originally selected 109th overall in the fourth round of 2018 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche.

Dillingham, 21, registered 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) in 45 games with the Sarnia Sting (OHL) this past season and also picked up three goals and three assists in 12 playoff games. The Mississauga, Ontario native was the recipient of the 2022-23 Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy. In 147 career OHL games all with Sarnia, Dillingham collected 32 points (9 goals, 23 assists).

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2022-23 Maple Leafs roster featured 10 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Kyle Clifford, Pontus Holmberg, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves, Joseph Woll.

