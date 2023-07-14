Admirals Sign Carson Gicewicz to AHL Contract

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Carson Gicewicz to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Gicewicz comes to Milwaukee after spending most of last year with the Rockford IceHogs where potted four goals and dished out a pair of assists for six points to go along with 24 penalty minutes while skating in 43 contests. In parts of three pro seasons the Orchard Park, NY native has totaled 22 points (9g-13a) and 95 penalty minutes in 117 contests with the Hogs and Rochester Americans.

Playing alongside current Ads defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, Gicewicz helped UMass Amherst to the 2021 NCAA Championship, leading the club in goals with 17. Prior to transferring to UMass he spent four seasons at St. Lawrence University, serving as team Captain in his senior season that was cut short due to Covid. At St. Lawrence he had 21 goals and 33 assists in 101 games as well as 88 PIMs.

Gicewicz and the Admirals will open the 2032-24 season on the road in Chicago on October 14th before opening the home portion of their schedule one week later on Saturday, October 21st at 6 pm against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.

