Sabres Sign Murray to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 14, 2023







(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has re-signed forward Brett Murray to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. The contract carries an average annual value worth $775,000.

Murray, 24, returns for his fifth season in the Sabres organization. In 205 career games at the AHL level, all with the Rochester Americans, he has produced 125 points (56+69) while also recording six points (2+4) in 21 contests with Buffalo since the start of 2019-2020 campaign.

During the 2022-23 season, Murray established career-highs in every offensive category in a personal-best 71 contests with the Amerks. The Bolton, Ontario, native finished second amongst all Rochester skaters in goals (23), third in points (49) and sixth in assists (26) while skating in all but one game for the club.

A fourth-round pick (99th overall) of the Sabres in 2016, the 6-foot-5, 227-pound forward has also recorded 16 points (7+9) in 24 career Calder Cup Playoff contests with the Amerks over the past two seasons.

