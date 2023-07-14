Silver Knights Sign Forward Simon Pinard

Silver Knights Sign Forward Simon Pinard with the University of New Brunswick

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 14, that the team has signed forward Simon Pinard to a two-year AHL contract.

Pinard, 22, won an AUS Championship and a USports University Cup in 2022-23 with the University of New Brunswick. The Drummondville, Quebec native appeared in 29 games last season, totaling 19 goals and 29 points. He added five goals and 12 points in seven playoff games.

The 5-foot-11 forward was named to the USports All-Rookie Team, the AUS All-Rookie Team, and the AUS Second All-Star Team in 2022-23.

Prior to attending university, Pinard played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2018-2022, appearing in 214 junior games with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Gatineau Olympiques. Pinard tallied 102 goals and 195 points in his QMJHL career, along with 90 penalty minutes and a plus-17 rating. He served as an assistant captain with Blainville-Boisbriand to start the 2021-22 season before joining Gatineau.

Pinard attended Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp earlier this month.

Simon Pinard, Forward

Birthplace: Drummondville, Quebec

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180 lbs.

Age: 22

Shoots: Left

- Appeared in 29 games last season with U. of New Brunswick - 19 goals and 29 points

- AUS Champion and USports University Cup Champion in 2022-23

- Named to AUS All-Rookie Team and USports All-Rookie Team in 2023

- Named to AUS Second All-Star Team in 2023

- Has played in 214 QMJHL games, tallying 102 goals and 195 points

- Served as assistant captain with QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand in 2021-22

- Attended 2023 Golden Knights Development Camp

