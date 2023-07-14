Anaheim Ducks Sign Benoit-Olivier Groulx to One-Year Extension

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Benoit-Olivier Groulx to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2023-24 NHL season.

Groulx, 23 (2/6/00), has recorded 1-2=3 points with an even rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 career games with the Ducks. He appeared in two games with Anaheim in 2022-23, while he scored his first NHL goal as part of a multi-point effort, Nov. 7, 2021 vs. St. Louis (1-1=2). Groulx earned his first NHL point (assist) Oct. 29, 2021 at Vegas after making his NHL debut Oct. 13, 2021 vs. Winnipeg.

The 6-2, 200-pound forward appeared in 63 games with San Diego last season, earning 18-21=39 points and 41 PIM, setting new AHL career highs in points, goals, assists and appearances. He completed the season pacing current San Diego skaters in goals and co-leading in points. In 145 career AHL games with San Diego, Groulx has collected 39-51=90 points and 104 PIM.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (54th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Groulx scored 105-138=244 points with a +48 rating and 248 PIM in 250 career Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) games with Moncton and Halifax. In 2019-20, he was awarded the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the QMJHL Best Defensive Forward after combining for 29-49=78 points with a +20 rating in 55 games with Halifax and Moncton. The Rouen, France native, who was raised in Gatineau, Quebec, helped Halifax to the 2019 Memorial Cup championship final and was named to the CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team.

