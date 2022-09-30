Dallas Stars Send Seven Players to Cedar Park

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by seven players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 45 players.

Dawson Barteaux - D - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Matej Blumel - RW - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Jordan Kawaguchi - LW - Released from PTO

Curtis McKenzie - LW - Released from PTO

Matt Murray - G - Released from ATO

Adam Scheel - G - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Antonio Stranges - LW - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

