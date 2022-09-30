Dallas Stars Send Seven Players to Cedar Park
September 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by seven players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 45 players.
Dawson Barteaux - D - Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Matej Blumel - RW - Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Jordan Kawaguchi - LW - Released from PTO
Curtis McKenzie - LW - Released from PTO
Matt Murray - G - Released from ATO
Adam Scheel - G - Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Antonio Stranges - LW - Loaned to Texas (AHL)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
