NEWS RELEASE Magic of Lights Returns this Holiday Season to East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT - Family Entertainment Live announces Magic of Lights will return to Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, November 23rd through January 1st. Tickets are on sale now! Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field will shine bright as guests weave through the spectacular 1.5-mile drive-through holiday lights display with various holiday light features. Now through November 1st, special Early Bird pricing is available at $15 per ticket for an "Any Day" ticket, the lowest prices will be all season long. A complete schedule and contactless ticket information is available at www.magicoflights.com.

Last year, Magic of Lights was held at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field for the first time. Inside the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will enjoy the tour's brand-new displays, including the 32 foot tall animated Mattel's Barbie, Prehistoric Christmas featuring life sized dinosaurs celebrating the season, Big Foot Monster Trucks, Winter Wonderland, as well as Magic of Lights favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the 200 foot long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights. Created with over one million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive experience for guests of all ages.

QUICK FACTS OF MAGIC OF LIGHTS

- A 32-Foot-Tall Animated Barbie Display

- 2+ million lights per Magic of Lights event

- 12.6 miles of light cord per Magic of Lights event

- 3,750 manhours to set up each Magic of Lights event

- The steel displays are designed, bent, cut and welded into about 800 frames that are combined in different configurations to create each show's giant winter holiday scenes. each frame of each scene is designed using the latest CAD technology and hand built in-house from 15 pages of design specifications each.

- Each magic of light shows uses about 10 miles of steel to build the displays and 10 miles of LED lighting installed inside the displays, there are 10 different colors of LED bulbs used in the shows.

- Scenes are as high as 32 ft tall and as long as several hundred feet.

Magic of Lights will open each day from 5 PM and run through 10 PM during the run of the show. Some exclusions may apply. Please visit www.magicoflights.com for a complete schedule. Tickets can be used any night Magic of Lights is open, Admission is $15 for any day ticket through November 1st, tickets are per vehicle, NOT per person. Patrons interested in group tickets should contact Katie Force at Katie.Force@OakViewGroup.com or (860) 548-2000.

Contactless tickets are on sale now at tickets.magicoflights.com. For more information and a complete schedule please visit www.magicoflights.com.

