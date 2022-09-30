Panthers Make First Camp Cuts

The Panthers trimmed their training camp roster Friday night, assigning forward Henry Bowlby, defensemen Calle Sjalin, Nathan Staios and Zach Uens and goalie Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte.

Additionally, Jean-Francois Berube will be joining the Checkers' training camp as an invitee.

Bowlby, 25, spent last season in Charlotte, where he posted 28 points (12g, 16a) in 64 games. Over his two pro seasons since finishing his collegiate career at Harvard, the Minnesota native has 42 points (20g, 22a) in 87 AHL contests.

Sjalin, 23, is making the jump to North America after beginning his career in his native Sweden. The blue liner led Leksands defensemen in goals last season with six and finished the year with 22 points in 46 games. A fifth-round pick by the Rangers in 2017, Sjalin has totaled 29 points (7g, 22a) in 107 career SHL games.

Staios, 21, recently wrapped his junior career by racking up 66 points (15g, 51a) in 59 contests with Hamilton and helping to lead the Bulldogs to an OHL championship. The undrafted defenseman totaled 148 points (33g, 115a) in 237 OHL games over four seasons with Windsor and Hamilton. Staios also made his pro debut during the shortened 2020-21 campaign, appearing in six contests for the Utica Comets.

Uens, 21, is set to begin his proper rookie season after finishing his three-year career at Merrimack, where he logged 44 points (7g, 37a) in 82 games. A fourth-round pick by Florida, Uens made his pro debut at the end of last season with Charlotte and suited up for six contests.

Fitzpatrick, 24, spent the majority of last season with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, going 9-11-2 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He also appeared in one contest for the Checkers, making 25 saves and earning the win. A second-round pick by St. Louis in 2016, Fitzpatrick in 5-3-0 with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in 12 AHL contests for San Antonio, Utica and Charlotte and 24-26-7 with a 3.10 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage in 61 career ECHL games for Tulsa, Brampton and Greenville.

Berube, 31, split last season between the AHL and NHL, going 4-10-5 with a 3.65 goals-against average and an .879 save percentage in 19 games for Cleveland while posting a 3-2-0 record in six games for Columbus with a 4.12 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Berube, a fourth-round pick in 2009 and Calder Cup champion in 2015, has nearly 350 pro games under his belt, including a 123-88-27 mark in the AHL with a 2.66 career goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

An updated camp roster can be found here. The Checkers' training camp officially begins on Monday.

