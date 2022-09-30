18 Players Assigned to Phantoms

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that 18 players have been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

There are still 45 players remaining in the Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp taking place in Voorhees, NJ.

The 18 players assigned to the Phantoms today include:

Forwards - Jordy Bellerive, Eliot Desnoyers, Jacob Gaucher, Charlie Gerard, Alex Kile, Tye McSorley, Cal O'Reilly, Garrett Wilson, Zayde Wisdom

Defensemen - Colin Felix, Linus Hogberg, Will MacKinnon, Mason Millman, Wyatte Wylie, Cooper Zech

Goaltenders - Jonathan Lemieux, Nolan Maier, Tyler Wall

Additionally, forwards Isaac Ratcliffe and Linus Sandin were placed on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to Lehigh Valley in the future.

Today's transactions include 12 players who were part of the Phantoms last season or previously with veteran leaders and captains Cal O'Reilly and Garrett Wilson among the group as well as Felix, Hogberg, Gerard, Kile, Millman, Wisdom, Wylie, and Zech along with Ratcliffe and Sandin.

Lehigh Valley opens its Training Camp this Sunday at PPL Center with the Phantoms Training Camp Open Practice presented by PenTeleDate which is exclusive just for Premier and Premier Plus Members and our sponsors.

Several players from last year's Phantoms team remain with the Flyers in Voorhees including Wade Allison, Jackson Cates, Morgan Frost, Hayden Hodgson, Tanner Laczynski, Max Willman, Cam York, Egor Zamula, Sam Ersson, Felix Sandstrom, Pat Nagle. Some other players have been recently announced to be unavailable due to injury including F Bobby Brink, D Adam Karashik, F Cooper Marody and F Ryan Fitzgerald who all remain on the Flyers roster.

The Flyers have upcoming preseason games this Saturday and Sunday at the Boston Bruins and at the New York Islanders.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms open their preseason schedule on Friday, October 7 with an away game at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Phantoms have a pair of home preseason tilts at PPL Center on Saturday, October 8 against the Hershey Bears and Wednesday, October 12 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters a Rally Towel Giveaway. T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

