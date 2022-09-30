Flames Cut Down Training Camp Roster by 11

September 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned for following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Brad Arvanitis (G)

Josh Brook (D)

Calder Brooks (C)

Daniil Chechelev (G)

Lucas Feuk (LW)

Alex Gallant (LW)

Rory Kerins (C)

Simon Lavigne (D)

Matt Marcinew (RW)

Ilya Nikolaev (C)

Rhett Rhinehart (D)

The Flames now have four goalies, 14 defensemen, and 28 forwards for a total of 46 skaters at camp.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.