Flames Cut Down Training Camp Roster by 11
September 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned for following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:
Brad Arvanitis (G)
Josh Brook (D)
Calder Brooks (C)
Daniil Chechelev (G)
Lucas Feuk (LW)
Alex Gallant (LW)
Rory Kerins (C)
Simon Lavigne (D)
Matt Marcinew (RW)
Ilya Nikolaev (C)
Rhett Rhinehart (D)
The Flames now have four goalies, 14 defensemen, and 28 forwards for a total of 46 skaters at camp.
