Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
September 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned the following 11 players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Nikolas Brouillard - D
Hunter Drew - RW
Brent Gates - C
Max Golod - LW
Josh Healey - D
Daniel Mannella - G
Blake McLaughlin - LW
Logan Nijhoff - LW
Jacob Perreault - RW
Luka Profaca - D
Brayden Tracey - LW
Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 43 players: 23 forwards, 16 defensemen and four goaltenders.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2022
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Flames Cut Down Training Camp Roster by 11 - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs See First Dozen Players Assigned to Training Camp by Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- 18 Players Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Dallas Stars Send Seven Players to Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 40 - Iowa Wild
- NEWS RELEASE Magic of Lights Returns this Holiday Season to East Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Tyson Hinds to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract
- San Diego Gulls to Host Ontario Reign in Exhibition Game October 8 at Pechanga Arena San Diego
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
- San Diego Gulls Name Jeff Glass Goaltending Coach