Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

September 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned the following 11 players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nikolas Brouillard - D

Hunter Drew - RW

Brent Gates - C

Max Golod - LW

Josh Healey - D

Daniel Mannella - G

Blake McLaughlin - LW

Logan Nijhoff - LW

Jacob Perreault - RW

Luka Profaca - D

Brayden Tracey - LW

Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 43 players: 23 forwards, 16 defensemen and four goaltenders.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.