IceHogs See First Dozen Players Assigned to Training Camp by Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the following players have been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League:

Forwards Evan Barratt, Jakub Pour and defenseman Louis Crevier.

The following players have been released from their PTOs and will join the IceHogs:

Forwards Bobby Lynch, Carson Gicewicz, Garrett Mitchell, D.J. Busdeker, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Riley McKay, Seamus Malone and defenseman Cliff Watson.

Defenseman Andrew Perrott has been released from his ATO and also joins the IceHogs.

The current Blackhawks training camp roster has 50 players, including 27 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders.

Evan Barratt, Forward - The Bristol, Pennsylvania, native racked up 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points in 63 games with this IceHogs last season, his second pro campaign. During the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, he added 14 points (5G, 9A) in 27 contests. A product of Penn State University (2017-20), Barratt was selected by the Blackhawks in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft (90 overall).

Jakub Pour, Forward - Pour stepped into his first professional North American season last year with the IceHogs and made an immediate impact, picking up two goals and an assist in his first four games played and finished the year with eight points (6G, 2A) in 44 games. The Rokhycany, Czechia, product signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Jun. 15, 2021.

Louis Crevier, Defenseman - Crevier did not appear in a regular season game with the IceHogs last season but did dress in both preseason contests against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 7 & 8. After his brief time with the IceHogs, the Quebec, Quebec, native returned to the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts where he earned a career-high 36 points (10G, 26A) in 62 games and helped the Remparts reach the Semifinals. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL draft (188 overall).

Bobby Lynch, Forward - Lynch joins the IceHogs after spending the first three seasons of his professional career with the Manitoba Moose, totaling 29 points (12G, 17A) in 76 games. Last season, the Grand Blanc, Mich., native recorded AHL career highs in goals (8), assists (13) and points (21) and helped the Moose reach the Central Division Semifinals. He signed a one-year AHL contract with the IceHogs back on July 5.

Carson Gicewicz, Forward - Gicewicz enters his second full season with the IceHogs after posting five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 61 contests and scored the game-winning goal in Game 1 against the Texas Stars in the first round of the postseason.

Garrett Mitchell, Forward - Mitchell returns for this fourth season with the IceHogs after joining the club during the 2019-20 season and his 13th professional campaign. The Regina, Saskatchewan, native has 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points in 102 games in an IceHogs uniform and held 15 points (6G, 9A) in 67 games with the IceHogs this season.

D.J. Busdeker, Forward - Following up his IceHogs Unsung Hero award-winning season in 2020-21, Busdeker continued to push forward in his development with 26 points (6G, 20A) in 62 games with the IceHogs last season.

Morgan Adams-Moisan, Forward - Adams-Moisan skated in 28 games with the San Diego Gulls (AHL) last season, netting one goal and one assist for two points and ranked third on the team with 73 penalty minutes. During the 2020-21 campaign, the La Tuque, Québec, native helped lead the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) to a Kelly Cup title with 14 points (8G, 6A) in 37 regular-season contests and ranked fifth in the ECHL with 123 penalty minutes.

Riley McKay, Forward - The physical forward skated in four games with the IceHogs last season, registering nine penalty minutes. With the IceHogs' ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel, the Swan River, Manitoba, native recorded 27 points (14G, 13A) in 51 games and ranked third in the league with 192 penalty minutes. His four shorthanded goals tied for the team lead and tied for fifth in the ECHL.

Seamus Malone, Forward - Malone finished third in team scoring with the IceHogs' ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel, last season, netting 21 goals and 27 assists for 48 points in 62 contests and served as an alternate captain. The Naperville, Ill., native enters his fourth full professional season after skating with the Fuel in each of the last two seasons. During his rookie campaign in 2019-20, Malone dressed in 35 games with Utica (AHL), adding five points (4G, 1A). He joined the IceHogs on a one-year AHL contract on June 23.

Cliff Watson, Defenseman - Watson enters his third season with the IceHogs and sixth professional campaign after skating in 20 contests with the IceHogs last season, adding four assists. A co-Captain with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL, the Sheboygan, Wisconsin, product added 10 points (5G, 5A) in 16 games with the Fuel last season. Over his five-year career, Watson has seen AHL action with Rockford, Chicago, Ontario, Utica, Hershey, Stockton and San Jose.

Andrew Perrott, Defenseman - Perrott joins the IceHogs after splitting last season with the Owen Sound Attack and Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and helped the Spitfires reach the OHL Finals. Starting the year with Owen Sound, the Detroit, Mich., native recorded 23 points (1G, 22A) in 23 contests and was acquired by the Spitfires on Jan. 5. In Windsor, he added 26 points (4G, 22A) in 39 games and added 14 points (7G, 7A) in 25 postseason contests including the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 6 of the OHL West Final to force a decisive Game 7 vs. Flint and eventual series win. He signed a one-year AHL contract on June 30.

The Rockford IceHogs open their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m. Listen and watch every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen and watch every game from your favorite device on AHLTV, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the defending Calder Cup champions and long-time in-state rival Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. and host the Moose on Sunday, Oct. 23 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m.

