Dallas Stars Recall 11 Players from Texas

May 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars celebrate a goal

(Texas Stars, Credit: Tim Watkins) Texas Stars celebrate a goal(Texas Stars, Credit: Tim Watkins)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled the following 11 players from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

C - Oskar Back

D - Joseph Cecconi

C - Riley Damiani

C - Ty Dellandrea

C - Rhett Gardner

C - Fredrik Karlstrom

C - Tanner Kero

D - Alexander Petrovic

D - Jerad Rosburg

D - Ryan Shea

LW - Riley Tufte

