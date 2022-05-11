Stockton Heat Game Day: May 11 vs. Bakersfield

May 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Wednesday, May 11, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors

SERIES: Game 2; STK leads 1-0

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, Calif.

TIME: 6:30 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Behind a two-point night from Emilio Pettersen, scores from rookies Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr and 27 saves from Dustin Wolf, the Stockton Heat dispatched the Bakersfield Condors by a 3-1 final score Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. The Heat will now look to grab a stranglehold on the Pacific Division semifinal set on Wednesday, another win bringing Stockton to the brink of a series clinch.

EMILIO!

Emilio Pettersen's two-point effort on Tuesday was his sixth since the start of the regular season, with the Heat a perfect 6-for-6 in finding the win column when No. 46 pitches in two points. The winger's score in the first period proved to go down as the game-winner, his first professional game-winning goal.

A FITTING FIRST GOAL

Stockton led the AHL with 15 shorthanded goals in the regular season, and the club's first marker of the postseason came on the PK Tuesday with Jakob Pelletier beating Stuart Skinner with the Heat down a skater. Pelletier tied for the team lead with two shorthanded goals and four shorthanded points in the regular season.

DO THE DUEH

Walker Duehr's insurance goal in the second put the game out of reach, pushing Stockton's edge back to two goals late in the second stanza. The Heat went 9-0-0-1 during the regular season when Duehr lit the lamp and have now won 10 of 11 games in which Duehr scores a goal.

HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF

Dustin Wolf has now earned a win in 12 of his last 13 starts at Stockton Arena, the latest coming with 27 saves on 28 shots faced in Tuesday's 3-1 win. Wolf went 5-1-0 with a 2.48 GAA and .928 SVP against the Condors during the regular season, falling the regular season finale. The rookie netminder has held opponents to two goals or fewer in each of his last eight starts at Stockton Arena.

NEW TERRITORY

Twelve Heat skaters made their Calder Cup Playoffs debuts on Tuesday, including Dustin Wolf, Colton Poolman, Ilya Solovyov, Juuso Valimaki, Glenn Gawdin, Martin Pospisil, Eetu Tuulola, Walker Duehr, Luke Philp, Emilio Pettersen, Connor Zary and Jakob Pelletier. Five of the seven skaters who found their way onto the score sheet for Stockton last night registered their first career Calder Cup Playoffs point.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.