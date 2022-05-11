Anaheim Ducks Relieve Gulls Coaches of Duties
May 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks today announced that San Diego Gulls head coach Joel Bouchard and assistant coaches Daniel Jacob and Max Talbot have been relieved of their respective duties.
Bouchard, Jacob and Talbot joined the Gulls prior to the 2021-22 season. Named head coach on July 9, 2021, Bouchard spent the previous three seasons as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens' primary development affiliate in Laval.
"This was a tough year for everyone and we feel a clean slate is needed in San Diego," said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. "These are extremely difficult decisions, but we are committed to returning to our winning ways in San Diego for our great fans. We wish Joel, Daniel and Max the best of luck in the future."
