Blues Assign D Steven Santini, F Dakota Joshua to T-Birds

ST LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Steven Santini to the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Joshua, 25, has dressed in 31 games for the Blues this season, including one postseason game, recording eight points (three goals, five assists) and 16 penalty minutes overall. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound forward has also collected 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and 23 penalty minutes in 35 games with the Thunderbirds.

Santini, 27, has dressed in 66 games for the Thunderbirds this season, collecting 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) and 24 penalty minutes. Overall, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman has played in 119 career NHL regular-season games, including three with the Blues, totaling 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) and 55 penalty minutes.

Game 1 tickets for the Thunderbirds' Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins can be purchased.

The full schedule for the Atlantic Division Semifinals is as follows - games marked with an asterisk (*) will be played only if necessary.

Game 1: Wednesday, May 11 - Penguins @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, May 12 - Penguins @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 15 - Thunderbirds @ Penguins, 5:05 p.m.

Game 4*: Monday, May 16 - Thunderbirds @ Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 18 - Penguins @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play plans are also on sale now! To purchase your seats and lock in your same spot for all postseason games, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

