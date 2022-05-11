Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022 Summer Tour Appearances Across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced the 2022 Monsters Summer Tour that will feature over 20 stops at various locations in Northeast Ohio. The Monsters annual Summer Tour continues to bring hockey and fun to the community each offseason from May until September.

This fan-interactive hockey tour will include the Monsters Skee-Puck game, temporary tattoos, eye black, giveaways, photo opportunities along with special appearances from the Monsters mascot, Sully. Full details of dates and events of the 2022 Monsters Summer Tour can be found here with any date or time changes communicated as they happen.

"The Summer Tour is a great opportunity to connect with our biggest Monsters fans, as well as many potential new fans, in their communities," said Monsters Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Ben Adams. "We can't wait to pack up the MonsterMobile and get back out to the many amazing summer festivals and events Northeast Ohio has to offer."

As the Summer Tour begins this weekend, Monsters fans can also stay connected this offseason to see what is ahead through the newly announced 2022-23 Starting Lineup, giving the earliest-ever look at the excitement to come for six of the biggest games for the 22-23 season. As each Starting Lineup game date and promotion is revealed every two weeks (on Monday's from May 9 - July 5), fans can also take advantage of limited-time special ticket offers for these biggest games earlier than ever before! The Monsters recently revealed the newest guaranteed date as Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, November 25 and also the previously announced home opener on Friday, October 14. For more information on the reveal plan, current promotions, and ticket deal, please visit here.

Date Event Time Location Link

05/17, 06/07 & 08/02 Crocker Kids 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crocker Park More Information

05/21 Cleveland Asian Festival 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. East 27th and Payne Ave. More Information

05/25 & 06/29 Walnut Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Perk Plaza More Information

05/28 Summer Kickoff 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. SouthPark Mall More Information

06/04 Pride in the CLE TBD Downtown Cleveland More Information

06/12 Block Party 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crocker Park More Information

06/14, 07/19, 08/23 & 09/13 Food Truck Tuesday 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Public Square More Information

06/17 Block Party 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Van Aken District More Information

06/18 Juneteenth Freedom Fest Noon to 10 p.m. Mall C More Information

06/21 & 08/16 Pinecrest Play Days 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pinecrest More Information

06/25 Race for Kids 5K 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Metroparks Zoo More Information

07/16 Lakewood Summer Meltdown 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Cleveland More Information

07/25 Radio 1 Family Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Metroparks Zoo More Information

07/30 Fairview Summer Fest 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bohlken Park More Information

08/07 Puerto Rican Parade and Festival TBD West 25th Street More Information

08/09 Fun at First and Main 10 a.m. to Noon Downtown Hudson More Information

08/13 Cuyahoga County Fair Noon to 7 p.m. Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds More Information

08/27 Akron Pride Festival All Day Lock 3 in Akron More Information

08/28 Kamm's Corner Farmers Market 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kamm's Corners More Information

09/10 Fall Festival Noon to 6 p.m. City Hall, Mentor-on-the-Lake More Information

