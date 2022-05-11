San Jose Barracuda to Host 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

May 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced today that the Board of Governors has unanimously approved the San Jose Barracuda as hosts of the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.

The event will be held at Tech CU Arena, the crown jewel of a 200,000-square-foot expansion of the Sharks Ice at San Jose public skating facility that will become the new home of the Barracuda next season.

"Tech CU Arena is the latest demonstration of the San Jose Sharks' vision and commitment to the growth of hockey in the Bay Area," said Howson. "Our All-Star events provide a stage for hockey's brightest young stars to shine, and we look forward to sharing this celebration of our players and our league with the San Jose community in 2024."

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 5 and the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.

For event ticket information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.

"Hosting the AHL All-Star Classic is an incredible opportunity to shine light on the City of San Jose, our facilities and our organization," said Joe Will, Barracuda General Manager. "None of this could have been possible without the vision and support of our owner Hasso Plattner who saw the immense value in moving the Barracuda to San Jose seven years ago."

"Being awarded the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic is a tremendous point of pride for our organization and is just the tip of the iceberg for the events we hope to host at Tech CU Arena," said Eric Grundfast, Director of Business Operations for the San Jose Barracuda. "We can't wait to show off our brand-new state-of-the-art facility and our world-class city to AHL and hockey fans around the globe."

"San Jose is proud to welcome all of the incredibly talented players to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. "On behalf of our entire city, I look forward to celebrating the game, players, and thousands of rabid hockey fans who will be in San Jose for this marquee event at the brand-new Tech CU Arena at Sharks Ice and offer a huge thanks to our very own Barracuda for hosting the event."

"The San Jose Sports Authority is thrilled to partner with the Barracuda to bring some of hockey's best young prospects to Tech CU Arena for the 2024 AHL All-Star Game," said John Poch, Executive Director of the San Jose Sports Authority. "South Bay hockey fans will have the opportunity to see their third professional all-star game in San Jose, with the NHL's midseason classic at the SAP Center in 1997 and 2019. We look forward to welcoming the AHL into our incredible hockey community, and we are very excited to bring our celebration of hockey's best young talent to San Jose. We look forward to working with the Barracuda over the next 21 months to put together a world-class event."

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Jack Campbell, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Thatcher Demko, Denis Gurianov, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.