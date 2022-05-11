Blackhawks' Jim Cornelison to Sing National Anthem and Tommy Hawk Soars Around BMO Harris Bank Center for Game 3 vs. Wolves

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer, Jim Cornelison, will sing the National Anthem prior to Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals presented by BMO Harris Bank on Sunday, May 15 at 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center against the Wolves.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the Blackhawks' tradition of cheering during the "Star-Spangled Banner" while Cornelison sings prior to Sunday's contest.

Blackhawks mascot, Tommy Hawk, will also be "flying" around the BMO during the showdown and participating in on-ice games during intermission, interacting with fans and riding the Hamboni. Tickets for Game 3 and Game 4, if necessary, are on sale NOW at IceHogs.com!

The IceHogs unveiled a special Jim Cornelison autographed bobblehead ticket package for $100!

With every pack, fans receive two lower-level sideline tickets and an autographed Jim Cornelison singing bobblehead! Additional tickets can be purchased for $30.

Current ticket holders will also have the opportunity to purchase a Jim Cornelison singing bobblehead at Oink Outfitters for $45. Jim will meet-and-greet fans inside Oink Outfitters from 3-3:40 p.m.

