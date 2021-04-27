Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Ty Dellandrea to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has reassigned forward Ty Dellandrea to the Texas Stars.

Dellandrea, 20, has recorded five points (3-2=5) in 26 NHL games with Dallas in 2020-21. The forward, who made his NHL debut on Jan. 22 against Nashville, is tied for fifth on Dallas with two power play goals this season. Dellandrea leads Stars rookies with 47 hits on the season, while his 1.81 hits per game average ranks fifth among all Dallas skaters.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Toronto, Ontario, was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (13th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

