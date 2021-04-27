Heat Aim for Back-To-Back Wins over Moose

April 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (11-16-1-0; 4th Canadian) at Manitoba Moose (13-11-2-1; 2nd Canadian)

Arena: Bell MTS Iceplex | Winnipeg, Manitoba

Time: 5:00 p.m. MT | 4:00 p.m. PT

Broadcast: Today's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TODAY

Always in the fight, the Stockton Heat showcased their resilience on Monday with a come-from-behind, 3-2 shootout win over the Manitoba Moose. The game snapped both a five-game skid for Stockton and a five-game win streak for the Moose, and the result pushed Stockton ahead in the season series with a 4-3-0 count.

FEELING ROZY

Adam Ruzicka helped spur Stockton's comeback Monday, getting the road to the win started with his 11th goal of the campaign to tie the game in the second period. The centerman finished with two points, giving him a hand in each of Stockton's regulation score. With his multi-point effort he retook the lead in the team scoring race with 21 points on the year, and Stockton is now 6-0-0 on the season when Ruzicka adds two or more to his season tally.

A HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Talk about a memorable birthday. Andrew Shortridge, now 26, was tapped for his first start of the season with Stockton yesterday, and he answered with 38 saves on 40 shots faced followed by a 2-for-3 showing in the shootout. With the career-best showing, Shortridge earned his first AHL win since December of 2019 when he played with the San Jose Barracuda.

WORKING OVERTIME

The Heat have thrived when games have gone beyond regulation this season, now 3-1 on the campaign when games go beyond 60 minutes. Yesterday's shootout was the first of the season for Stockton, last requiring a shootout on March 7, 2020. It was the Heat's first shootout win since February 15, 2020.

CARDIAC KIDS

Comfortable in close contests, the Heat are now 4-0-0 against the Manitioba Moose in one-goal games. A pair of overtime wins helped Stockton win the first three meetings on the year, followed by a 2-1 regulation victory and yesterday's 3-2 shootout decision.

INTO THE DEEP END

Rookie defenseman Colton Poolman has been showing his hand on the offensive end of late, the defensive-minded defenseman notching an assist in two of Stockton's last three. Poolman has four points and a goal in nine games since returning from injury on March 27 at Belleville.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.