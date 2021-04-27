Syracuse Crunch Partner with YBR Casino and Sports Book to Host Virtual Meet the Crunch May 4

April 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with YBR Casino and Sports Book to hold a Virtual Meet the Crunch event on Tuesday, May 4 beginning at 6 p.m.

The annual Welcome to Town event at the beginning of each season traditionally provides the first opportunity for fans to meet with the Crunch players and coaching staff. This season, the Crunch and YBR Casino and Sports Book will virtually give fans the ability to interact with the team through the Crunch's Facebook page.

Fans can stream the live event from home and submit questions and comments for the team on the Crunch's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch. The stream will also be available for viewing on the YBR Casino and Sports Book Facebook page at www.facebook.com/YBRCasino.

The Virtual Meet the Crunch event will be hosted by broadcaster Lukas Favale. The event will feature 15-minute segments with groups of players and coaches. During the segments, members of the team will be introduced and available to answer fan questions.

In addition to the virtual event, fans may visit YBR Casino and Sports Book for in-person events and food and beverage specials. The Virtual Meet the Crunch will be streamed in the Sports Book and TopGolf Swing Suites Areas from 6 to 7 p.m. Then from 7 to 9 p.m., fans will have the ability to participate in a Hockey Challenge Game in the TopGolf Swing Suites and play the for a chance to win a team-signed jersey.

Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.