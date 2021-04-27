Eagles Sign Barron to Amateur Tryout Agreement

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Justin Barron to an amateur tryout agreement. Barron was selected in the first round (25th overall) by the Avalanche in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound blueliner recently concluded a four-year career with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL. Barron posted 23 goals and 89 assists in 186 games with the Mooseheads, while also earning a spot on the QMJHL All-Rookie team in 2017-18. He would also serve as team captain for Halifax during the 2020-21 campaign.

In addition to his time with the Mooseheads, the 19-year-old helped Team Canada to a Silver Medal at the 2021 World Junior Championships, where he collected a pair of assists and finished at a +5 through seven contests.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, April 28th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

