Pettersen Scores in Tuesday Tussle at Manitoba

April 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Emilio Pettersen's highlight-reel marker in the second period was the lone score of the game for the Stockton Heat (11-17-1-0), as a two-goal deficit proved too much to overcome in a 3-1 setback against the Manitoba Moose (14-11-2-1) Tuesday evening at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

The Moose scored the game's first two goals, one in the opening frame from Johnathan Kovacevic and another coming early in the second period from Dominic Toninato.

Stockton trimmed the gap to one as Pettersen out-waited Moose netminder Eric Comrie on a breakaway then flipped the puck into the yawning cage 11:28 into the second, the lone score of the evening for the visiting team.

Manitoba added to its tally late in the third with an empty-netter from David Gustafsson to produce the 3-1 final.

The teams played to a stalemate on special teams, each going scoreless on three chances on the man-advantage. Garret Sparks made 24 stops on 26 shots faced in the game.

NOTABLE

- Emilio Pettersen's goal in the second period was his sixth of the season, pacing Heat rookies.

- With an assist on Pettersen's goal, Matthew Phillips continued his strong play against Manitoba on the year. The winger now has seven points (5g,2a) in eight games against Manitoba.

- Stockton's penalty kill has gone 13-for-15 against Manitoba through four games of the five-game set.

- The game was the first time Manitoba allowed 30 or more shots on goal since March 10, also against Stockton.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-3

STK PK - 3-3

THREE STARS

First - Eric Comrie (32 saves)

Second - Johnathan Kovacevic (1 goal, 1 assist)

Third - Garret Sparks (24 saves)

GOALIES

W - Eric Comrie (32 saves on 33 shots faced)

L - Garret Sparks (24 saves on 26 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat will conclude the regular season on Thursday, a 3 p.m. MT, 2 p.m. PT puck drop against Manitoba at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

