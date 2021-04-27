Syracuse Crunch Name Andrea Marino Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Megan Cahill Vice President of Communications & Digital Media

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the promotions of Andrea Marino to Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Megan Cahill to Vice President of Communications & Digital Media.

"Both Andrea and Megan have proven to be invaluable members of our organization since the day they joined," said Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon. "Their tremendous efforts during the most difficult of these pandemic times further demonstrates their commitment and leadership to our team and all those involved with the Syracuse Crunch. We are thrilled to elevate them both to the position of Vice President."

Marino, 31, joined the Crunch full time for the 2014-15 season as sponsorship services manager after spending the 2012-2013 campaign with the Crunch as an intern, contributing to game operations, public relations and marketing.

In her seven seasons with the organization, most recently as Director of Corporate Partnerships, Marino has played an integral role in partnership acquisition and fulfillment. She oversaw sponsor obligations during two of the Crunch's premier events, the 2014 Toyota Frozen Dome Classic and the 2016 Toyota AHL All-Star Classic, and played a key role in an 11-year sponsorship agreement between Onondaga County, Upstate Medical University and the Crunch that included naming rights of the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial. The Crunch's sponsorship efforts have been recognized the last two seasons by the AHL for exceeding the league's corporate cash account renewal rate standard.

In her new role, Marino will continue to oversee the management and contract fulfillment of more than one hundred corporate partners, while maintaining sponsorship inventory. She will also coordinate with public relations, game operations, community relations and ticketing departments to create and execute sponsor programs along with developing and managing marketing initiatives. Marino is additionally responsible for the team's luxury suite management.

A native of Waverly, New York, Marino graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in integrated marketing communications in 2012 and received a M.S. in Public Relations from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University in 2013.

Cahill, 29, rejoined the Crunch for the 2015 Calder Cup Playoffs as the public relations & digital media manager after spending the 2013-14 season as a public & media relations intern with the team. Before returning, the Central New York native spent the 2014-15 campaign as the communications & community relations manager for the Springfield Falcons, then AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In her new role, Cahill will continue to develop and implement the team's public relations and digital media strategy in coordination with the corporate partnerships, game operations and ticketing departments to promote the club and its athletes. She will also maintain management of the Crunch's social media accounts and online content, while overseeing all digital advertising. Cahill is additionally responsible for organizing team appearances and serving as the primary media contact to maximize local and national exposure.

During her six seasons with the Crunch, most recently as Director of Public Relations & Digital Media, Cahill has been honored with the AHL Award of Excellence in Digital Media in the Eastern Conference for the 2016-17 season, AHL Award for Most Unique Social Media Promotion for the Syracuse Crunch Locker Room Karaoke Battles in 2017-18 and was named Social Media Department of the Year by the AHL for the 2019-20 season.

Cahill grew up in Auburn, New York and received her B.A. in English with business, writing and communication minors from Siena College in 2013 where she also played on the Division I Women's Golf Team. She earned her M.S. in Public Relations from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University in 2014.

