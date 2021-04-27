Wolves Insider: Scoring for Charity

April 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







SCORE FOR CHARITY

One of the best things about the Chicago Wolves owning the third-best record in the American Hockey League - and leading the 28-team league with 4.17 goals per game - is how the team's success helps local charities.

Here's how it works: The Wolves' Score For Charity program enables local sponsors to select a favorite player and a preferred Chicago-area charity. Each time the player succeeds, the sponsor donates a specific amount of money (via Chicago Wolves Charities) to the charity.

For example, Kia has pledged $500 to Facing Forward To End Homelessness each time rookie forward Dominik Bokk scores a goal. Bokk has come through seven times in 21 games, so that's $3,500 for a Chicago charity doing great work in the community.

This season's Score For Charity program also features the generosity of Rose Pest Solutions providing $100 to Bernie's Book Bank for each goaltender win ($1,600 to date), T.J. Maxx donating $100 to Willow House each time Tanner Jeannot scores a goal ($1,000), Turtle Wax delivering $100 to the 100 Club of Chicago for each Jamieson Rees point ($900) and Raising Cane's supporting Northern Illinois Food Bank with $100 for each Ryan Suzuki goal ($500).

WIN A WOLVES PRIZE PACK WORTH MORE THAN $250

The Chicago Wolves want you (in the stands) in '21-22! If you take a moment to add your name to the Wolves' Season Ticket Waiting List, then you're eligible to win a Wolves Prize Pack worth more than $250.Sign up now here.

The prize pack features a white authentic Wolves jersey, a set of bobbleheads and more!

NEW PROJECT THRIVE ZOOM SESSIONS START MAY 6

After launching Project Thrive this winter with six successful Zoom sessions, the Wolves and the #SameHere Global Mental Health Movement have created a new set of six Zoom sessions.

The new season starts Thursday, May 6, with a high-profile host: Former Pittsburgh Steelers center Chukky Okobi, a member of the Steelers' Super Bowl XL championship squad, leads the session "We Don't Know What We Don't Know."

Here's one thing we do know: Professional sports teams across the country have seen what Project Thrive can do to help people and they're creating similar programs. The NBA's Golden State Warriors, the NHL's Boston Bruins, MLS' Houston Dynamo and the NWHL's Connecticut Whale are among those who recognize the importance of changing the conversation about mental health!

Visit here to learn more.

THE NEXT GOLDEN TICKET RAFFLE IS A TWO-FER!

The Wolves are hosting a special Golden Ticket raffle on Thursday, April 29, to benefit Chicago Wolves Charities.

The prizes: An Anthony Richard game-used, autographed stick and a Rem Pitlick goal puck. Tickets are just $9 apiece and only 50 will be sold, so your chances of winning are 1-in-50!

To get your ticket, click here early on Thursday.

TOP LINE

ANTHONY RICHARD

One of the fastest skaters in the American Hockey League, Richard used his speed and his other skills to score goals in three consecutive periods during the last two games. The 24-year-old Quebec native scored in the third period of Sunday's game at Cleveland, then delivered power-play goals in each of the first two periods of Monday's win at Grand Rapids.

PHIL TOMASINO

After spending nearly two weeks on the Nashville Predators' taxi squad, Tomasino returned to the Wolves and picked up where he left off. The 19-year-old forward extended his point streak to seven games with the team's opening goal Saturday at Cleveland, then he added the game's first goal Monday at Grand Rapids along with an assist.

MAX LAJOIE

The 23-year-old defenseman got back on the scoresheet twice over the weekend as he delivered the Wolves' first goal in Sunday's game at Cleveland before adding a pair of assists during Monday's win at Grand Rapids. Lajoie, who scored 11 points in a nine-game stretch earlier this season, owns 4 goals and 10 assists in 21 games.

REWIND (1-1-0-1)

MONDAY, APRIL 26: CHICAGO 5, (at) GRAND RAPIDS 1

Rookie forward Phil Tomasino scored 2:05 into the game to set the tone and the Wolves added three power-play goals to wrap up their 3-in-3 with a convincing win at Grand Rapids.

Forwards Anthony Richard and Tommy Novak scored two goals apiece (each scoring once in a 5-on-3 situation) while defensemen Joey Keane and Max Lajoie posted two assists each.

Goaltender Antoine Bibeau posted 23 saves to earn the win.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25: (at) CLEVELAND 4, CHICAGO 2

Rookie forward Tyler Angle scored two goals for the second day in a row to steer Cleveland to the weekend sweep over the Wolves.

Defenseman Max Lajoie and forward Anthony Richard scored goals for Chicago while rookie center Zach Solow earned his first pro assist.

Goaltender Connor Ingram stopped 19 of 22 shots.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24: (at) CLEVELAND 5, CHICAGO 4 (OT)

The Wolves rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the third period to force extra time, but rookie forward Tyler Angle scored on a 2-on-0 breakaway 4:06 into overtime to give Cleveland the extra point.

Rookie forward Zach Solow scored his first goal as a professional while rookie forwards Phil Tomasino and Cole Smith and defenseman Josh Healey also scored for the Wolves.

Goaltender Beck Warm posted 25 saves in regulation and seven in overtime.

UPCOMING GAMES

Thursday, April 29 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Van Andel Arena AHLTV

Friday, April 30 vs. Iowa 7 p.m. Wolves Training Facility AHLTV

Saturday, May 1 vs. Iowa 7 p.m. Wolves Training Facility AHLTV

Friday, May 7 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Van Andel Arena AHLTV

Saturday, May 8 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. Wolves Training Facility AHLTV

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.